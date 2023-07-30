WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $248.88 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.19.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.