Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WAB stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

