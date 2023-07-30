Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

