WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $629-$639 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.92 million. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.15-$14.35 EPS.

WEX Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WEX traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.67.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in shares of WEX by 23.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

