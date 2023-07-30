WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.15-$14.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. WEX also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.65-$3.75 EPS.

WEX Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WEX traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $188.40. The stock had a trading volume of 319,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.67.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.