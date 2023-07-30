Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,437,631,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.