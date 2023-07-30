Wharton Business Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

