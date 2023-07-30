Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 208,525 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 5.6% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $93,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,018 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

