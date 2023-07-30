Wharton Business Group LLC Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,647,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,763,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 767,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,724. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.