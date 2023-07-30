Wharton Business Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $26,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

