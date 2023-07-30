Wharton Business Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 108,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,783. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

