Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,634,000 after buying an additional 1,790,690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 632,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after buying an additional 1,717,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 983,410 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

