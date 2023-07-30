Wharton Business Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 91.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,010 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.58. 4,736,315 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

