Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $121.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

