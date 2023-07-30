WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.13 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $778.86 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00322589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.