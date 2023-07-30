William Allan Corp Acquires 695 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

William Allan Corp grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.5% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

