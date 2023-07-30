William Allan Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.8% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. William Allan Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $108.62 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.