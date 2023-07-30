William Blair Initiates Coverage on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.38.

NICE opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $209.07. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $229,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in NICE by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in NICE by 453.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

