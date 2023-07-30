Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

