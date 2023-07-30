Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 167.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,253 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 100.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 290,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 145,558 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $74,412,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,669. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.16, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.52.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

