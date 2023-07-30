Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. 4,227,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,165. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

