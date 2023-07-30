YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,475,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 2,091,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,756.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Price Performance

YASKF opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

