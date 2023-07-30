YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,475,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 2,091,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,756.0 days.
YASKAWA Electric Price Performance
YASKF opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $45.89.
About YASKAWA Electric
