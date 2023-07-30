yearn.finance Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $222.26 million and $20.01 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $6,728.74 or 0.22971301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,031 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

