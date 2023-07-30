YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,388 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of YETI worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in YETI by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.