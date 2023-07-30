YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stake Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 266.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE YPF traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,228. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.