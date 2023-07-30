Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chemed in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Chemed’s current full-year earnings is $20.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemed’s FY2023 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

CHE opened at $523.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $3,076,019. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 824.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,705,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

