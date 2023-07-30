Zacks Research Weighs in on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $197,211.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,581.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $882,751.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

