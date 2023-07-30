Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,297 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Omnicell worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 848,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Trading Up 2.0 %

OMCL stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.