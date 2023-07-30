Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 708 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

