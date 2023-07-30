Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hess by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

