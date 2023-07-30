Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.23 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

