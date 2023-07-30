Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing Price Performance

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $238.69 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $240.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.