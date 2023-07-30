Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Addus HomeCare worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $917,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 122.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

