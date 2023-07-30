Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.