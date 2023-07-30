Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SPS Commerce worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 80.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $174.53 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

