Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $511.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $513.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

