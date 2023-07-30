Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,978 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

