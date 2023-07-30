Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,489,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,505,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after buying an additional 1,289,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $22.84 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 761.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

