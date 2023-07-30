Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,216 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 42,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,192 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $71.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

