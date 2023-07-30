Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.