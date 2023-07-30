Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,017,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $449.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.67.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

