Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $157.82 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

