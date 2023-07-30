Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after acquiring an additional 101,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

