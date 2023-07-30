Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 3,405 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

