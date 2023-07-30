Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,318,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,521,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $136.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

