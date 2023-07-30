ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.77 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,990,000 after purchasing an additional 91,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

