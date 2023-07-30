ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 78 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $899.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $843.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

