ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

