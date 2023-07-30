ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,001,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,845 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

