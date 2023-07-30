ZRC Wealth Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

